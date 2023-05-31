Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) PT Raised to GBX 725

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 625 ($7.72) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a report on Tuesday.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

WKPPF remained flat at $5.89 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

