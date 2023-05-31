Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Xander Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Xander Resources Company Profile
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
Read More
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.