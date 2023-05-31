Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 125194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $7,849,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.