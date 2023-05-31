XRUN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145,169.37 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $338.67 million and approximately $145,169.37 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

