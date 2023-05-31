Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Up to $98.59

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.59, but opened at $101.28. Xylem shares last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 455,657 shares trading hands.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

