Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15,014.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,950 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,777,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 446,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

