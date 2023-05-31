Zacks Research Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

AYI opened at $153.61 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

