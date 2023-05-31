ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.86

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 3115648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 201.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 108.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.