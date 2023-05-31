Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76. 589,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,021,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

