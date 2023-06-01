103 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,392.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,580.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,498.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

