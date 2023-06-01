125,675 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,907 shares of company stock worth $1,137,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 322,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

