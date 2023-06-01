1,352 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,598. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

