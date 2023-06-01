13,944 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.