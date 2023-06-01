14,552 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 16,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,609. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

