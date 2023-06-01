1,850 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 383,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

