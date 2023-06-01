20,000 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.51. 579,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

