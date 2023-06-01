20,339 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $185.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.