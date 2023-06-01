241,014 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 241,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 454,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

