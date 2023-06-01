35,284 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $819,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

