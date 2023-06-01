4,000 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. 377,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

