40,725 Shares in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 17,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,195. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -2,486.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 66,240.00% and a negative return on equity of 212.62%.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

