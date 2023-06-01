435,265 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 435,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,693,000. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 631,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,839. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.