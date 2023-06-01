4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 5,300 ($65.50) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Price Performance

FRRFF stock remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.