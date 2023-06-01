78,725 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $56.67. 177,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,029. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.