888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 888 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,126. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $54,858.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,893 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.