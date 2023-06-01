Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $44.27 million and $1.11 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars.

