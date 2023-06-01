AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $131.10

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.10 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 3029984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.