ABCMETA (META) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $81.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,931.32 or 1.00032066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001853 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

