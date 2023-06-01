ABCMETA Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $109.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001853 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

