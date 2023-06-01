Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 72,987 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.