Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 72,987 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

