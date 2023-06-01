Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGRO. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

See Also

