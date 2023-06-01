Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Down 4.5%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.37. 76,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 535,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Adeia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Adeia’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adeia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

