Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 35.0 %

Shares of AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

