Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 35.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.