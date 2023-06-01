Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 35.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

