Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

