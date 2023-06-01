Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Up 110.8%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating) rose 110.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 412,482,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Trading Up 110.8 %

The company has a market cap of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

Advance Energy Company Profile

Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.

