Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

