Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,940 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Holley were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

