Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of The Hackett Group worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 170,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Stories

