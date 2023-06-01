Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.16% of Runway Growth Finance worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,096 shares of company stock valued at $169,719. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

