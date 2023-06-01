Advisory Research Inc. Invests $513,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.33.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

