Advisory Research Inc. Invests $694,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after buying an additional 86,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,183 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $27.88 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

