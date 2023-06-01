Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Victory Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
