Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,735. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

