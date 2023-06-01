Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

