Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 101.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.