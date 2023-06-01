Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,621 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

TXRH opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

