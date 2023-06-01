Advisory Research Inc. Takes $549,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.