Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

