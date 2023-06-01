Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

