Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 30.2% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,121,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 96.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $2,200,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.