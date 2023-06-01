Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NYSE AJRD opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
